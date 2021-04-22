From 60s to snow chances in less than 24 hours

Today: Sunshine and 60s as today is the warmest day of the workweek. Southerly winds will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at noon for eastern ND.

Tonight: Increasing clouds as a cold front will move in from the NW. Light snow is possible in the far west around Dickinson and Williston. Little to know accumulation. WNW 10-20 MPH.

Friday: A cold front will bring a chance for rain and snow. Less than a half an inch of snow is possible. Much colder highs in the 30s and 40s. NW winds 10-20 MPH.