Full Scale Emergency Drill Planned

After a year of planning, Bismarck Public Schools and local law enforcement agencies will hold a full-scale emergency drill at Liberty Elementary.

About 100 volunteers are taking part in an active shooter drill that will take place from 1 to 3, this Wednesday.

Teachers and students will be playing the roles of some of the injured victims.

So, when you see a lot of activity around the school, on North Washington Street, just know it’s been planned.

BPS Safety Coordinator Becky LaBella says, “It’s good practice for school districts and communities to drill large scale emergency response. We learn a lot to improve our response when we debrief after the scenario is played out.”

Again, that emergency drill at Liberty School will be Wednesday, August 7th, from 1 to 3 P.M.

There will be some training going on earlier in the day, but the actual drill doesn’t start until 1.