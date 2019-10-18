Fully Autonomous Farm coming to North Dakota

Video

by: WDAY News

Posted: / Updated:

Emerging Prairie and Microsoft are teaming up – to highlight the region’s excellence in ag and technology.

The project – Grand Farm – aims to make a fully autonomous farm developed by businesses, organizations, and entrepreneurs.
It’s slated to have alternative energy sources, tech incubators, a greenhouse, and robotic planting.
Founders say this approach will help solve issues with family-farms across the globe – like labor shortages and rising operating costs – while also building more innovation in the state.


“The level of technology that’s coming together that can impact technology is immense, and it’s coming together right here at the intersection of multiple industries,” said Governor Doug Burgum

The farm is expected to be up and running by 2025, along I-29 and 164th Avenue South, just South of Fargo.

