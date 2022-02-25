Our guests from Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue joined us in studio today. They have a number of important events happening right now and next week, that you should know about.

Firstly, today and Saturday February 26th are the final days of Pints 4 Paws at Gideon’s Brewing Company Inc. Attend today and tomorrow between 4 and 10 p.m. and $1 of every pint benefits Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

The second event they have going on is their “Spay”Ghetti and No Balls Supper. On March 4th from 4 to 8 p.m. you can enjoy spaghetti, a bake sale, and a silent auction. Not only that, but some of the adoptable furry friends will be in attendance so you can meet them. They might even find their forever home with you.

For more information on both events, you can find more information here.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.