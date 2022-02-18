This week’s Furry Friday features Cara the Rat. And it wasn’t just Cara that joined us in studio. A litter of Cara’s children did as well.

Rats are incredibly intelligent creatures and also require a different type of care than a cat or dog. They search for pockets and sleeves in clothes when you are holding them to stay warm. When caring for a rat, you want kennels that have vertical elements so they can climb. Chew toys are also necessary so they can trim their teeth. Health wise, they have sensitive respiratory systems, so be sure to check for any signs of distress.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be at Vicky’s Sports Bar for a bake sale and silent auction on Sunday February 20th. There will be free will Indian Tacos starting at 1 p.m.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. That includes Cara as well. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.