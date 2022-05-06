Today’s Furry Friday features Angel the Dog. According to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue youth volunteer Xander, she is very affectionate.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be having a Patio Party this Saturday, May 7th at Aleworks and Bismarck Brewing. There you can meet the adoptable animals and hopefully, you find one that you would like to welcome into your home. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. so there’s plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors and the adorable faces of the animals. Angel will be there as well in case you want to meet her yourself.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.