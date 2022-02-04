This week’s Furry Friday features Angus the Dog. Angus’ family is currently on deployment and is with a foster family. Boarding for pets while on deployment can be incredibly expensive so foster families go a long way in helping our military personnel and their furry friends.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue would like to draw your attention to the upcoming “Giving Hearts Day” fundraising event happening on February 10th. You can click here to find Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue on the official website. Furry Friends is hoping to use the funds raised by the event to bring on a contracted veterinarian for the animals in their care.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.