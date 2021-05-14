FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Anonymous The Cat

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Anonymous the cat. The local Bismarck animal impound found the kitten and brought it to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue. The impound contacted Furry Friends once they notice the kitten’s deformed leg.

Terri Woo with Furry Friends says the kitty has either a twisted leg syndrome or it’s broke. The organization believes the cat has an owner and are waiting for the owner to claim the cat. Furry Friends will hold the cat for about five days before becoming completely in their care.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting an online auction from May 10th to 14th. If you win a bid, you can pick it up on May 15th. All proceeds will benefit Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

For more information about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.

