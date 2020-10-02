FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Archer The Cat

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Archer the cat. Archer has a spinal cord injury on the lower part of his tail. He can walk and use litter. Archer came to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue through their TNR program. Archer is on his road to recovery and is ready to be adopted.

Tania Hellman with Furry Friends says Archer is very sweet but takes a little time to open up.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue