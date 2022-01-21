FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Bear, Freya and Clove the Puppies

This week’s Furry Friday features Bear, Freya, and Clove, the puppy siblings. The three of them were found alone in the cold a few weeks ago near Mandan. The three are currently in foster care and are very vocal.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be going to Minot this weekend and will be teaming up with For Belle’s Sake for a surrender event. They could see an influx of 200 or more animals. Surrenders happen when people discover strays or have a litter born to their animal that they can’t take care of.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says that a huge need for their organization right now is a veterinarian on contract. That would allow them to see new animals every day. Their event “Giving Heart’s Day” is coming up, which will help raise money towards that goal.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. And remember, accepting an animal into your home is a huge responsibility and should be treated as such. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, to sign up to foster, or to adopt click here and give their website a look.