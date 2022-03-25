Today’s Furry Friday features Benny the Dog. He is very large but very fluffy. And incredibly well-behaved to boot! He’s actually a purebred Anatolian Shepherd, a dog breed originating from Turkey to guard livestock. They love kids and big yards! Plus they don’t need long walks.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has a couple of events coming up soon. The first being at Station West Bar and Grill. You can support Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue by getting something to eat! On March 29th between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., 20% of the revenue will go towards the nonprofit.

Lastly, there will be a low cost spay and neuter clinic on Friday April 1st and Saturday April 2nd. Pre-Registration is required for the event.

For more information on these events, you can find more information, including pre-registration here.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.