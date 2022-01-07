FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Betty the Dog

This week’s Furry Friday features Betty the Dog. Betty is one of two German Shepherds that were trapped very recently by a team of five after they were found wandering all by themselves. Her origins are largely a mystery. She was emaciated but now the foster home she’s in is keeping her properly fed and safe from the cold temperatures that we’ve seen over the past weeks.

Speaking of the cold, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says this is a golden opportunity to use time spent inside to train your dog. There are a number of exercises you can do with your own furry friend that you can find online. Also remember to keep your animal on a leash when you do go out!

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has a an event coming up. You can visit them at the Gateway Mall on January 15th from 10 am to 2 pm in the “Galleria Space” for the “Find a Friend” event! Foster parents will be in attendance with their animals for a meet and greet that you won’t want to miss!

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have a number of animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. And remember, accepting an animal into your home is a huge responsibility and should be treated as such. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, to sign up to foster, or to adopt click here and give their website a look.