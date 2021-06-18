Furry Friday: Meet Binx The Puppy

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Binx the puppy. Binx will be up for adoption this weekend. Binx, along with his three sisters, were named after the main characters of the movie ‘Hocus Pocus’.

Fran Miller with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says the organization hosted a fundraising event on Thursday with the help of the Jordan’s Way organization. Furry Friends was able to raise over $28,000.

Miller says anyone who is interested in donating can visit the organization’s Facebook page.

To learn more about the event and for more information about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.