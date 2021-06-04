FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Blanco The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Blanco the dog. Blanco is a shepherd/collie mix. Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says Blanco was found caught in a snare and broke his leg. Schirado says Blanco is recovering. He is a sweet dog, he loves other dogs, and people.

The organization is hosting few events. June 1st to the 10th, there’s a Paw Pantry Food Drive happening. The drive will help fill the rescue’s pantry for fosters and community members in need. They are in need of kitten and cat food, cat litter, and dog and puppy food.

Another event the organization is taking part is NextHome’s Luke Day. The event is about the businesses collaborating together to support animal shelters. The event will take place June 15th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at NextHome Legendary Properties.

And on June 17th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Kris Rotonda is going to stop in North Dakota as part of a 50 state rescue/shelter tour. The event raises awareness and provides funding for area groups. Schirado says the event is a high energy, fun event. Although the event is virtual, it is open to the public where people can meet adoptable pets.

To learn more about the events and for more information about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.