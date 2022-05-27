Today’s Furry Friday features Bowie the Dog! He was in a car accident recently and due to the expenses, he was surrendered by his owners. Luckily they were able to save his foot after the surgeries. He still needs some recovery and is socializing well with his foster family.

Several animals in Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue are undergoing medical care right now. It’s important to get your pets vaccinated and fixed.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be in attendance at the “Breakfast on the Farm” event being hosted by Northern Lights Dairy. Come meet some of the adoptable animals and enjoy other fun events and local products on June 11th from 7 to 11 a.m.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.