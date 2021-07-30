FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Chamomile & Verbena The Kittens

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Chamomile and Verbena the Kittens. They are about three-and-a half months old. They were both born to a feral cat that Furry Friends rescued.

Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says the organization is receiving many animals lately. She says they currently have 178 cats and over 30 dogs. She said the impound is full and they can’t keep up with the amount of animals they are rescuing.

Schirado says the volunteers at the organization are getting ready to go on another TNR, or Trap-Neuter-Release, where they trap feral animals, neuter them to minimize reproduction of feral animals, and release them back to the colony they were in.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter clinic Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. The event will be held at Loving Paws Clinic.

On Sunday, August 1, Furry Friends will be at the Larks Family Day at Elkridge Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organization is in need of volunteers, donations, and foster homes.

To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.