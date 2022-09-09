Today’s Furry Friday features three puppies that have grown quite a bit since the last time they joined us on Good Day Dakota. They were incredibly well-behaved and now just need to find a loving home to take them in.

Here’s a look at two events Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has planned. Make sure to mark your calendars:

Furry Friends is always looking for more foster homes, now. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.