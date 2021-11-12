FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Cheddar the Dog

This week’s Furry Friday features Cheddar the Dog. Cheddar is looking for a loving home after having recently been surrendered by previous owners. With time to adjust, he has been friendly with all of the other dogs and a kid in his foster home. Right now he’s just taking the time and get properly acclimated to his surroundings.

The weather especially can be very hard on pets of all shapes and sizes as the outdoors grow colder and icier. Winter accessories can help, especially with short haired animals and those with sensitive paw pads. Be mindful of cats in particular, as they will seek out warm spots such as close to or directly next to car engines. If your car is kept outside, be sure to look out for them before your morning commute, it’ll just take a second!

This weekend you can find the team from Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue in front of PetSmart for an animal adoption event. It will be from Saturday through Sunday. They currently have roughly 200 animals in their care that can use responsible and loving homes. Be sure to drop by.

Remember that Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have a number of animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, to sign up to foster, or to adopt click here and give their website a look.