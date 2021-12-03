FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Chewy the Dog

This week’s Furry Friday features Chewy the Dog. He is about four years old and is very happy. He will be available for adoption very soon. He has been with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue since his owner surrendered him.

Chewy will be in attendance along with a number of other animals in need of loving homes at an adoption meet and greet at the Gateway Mall from December 11th to December 12th. It will be held in the mall’s Galleria Space. volunteers will be there to answer any questions prospective adopters might have.

Remember that Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have a number of animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. And remember, accepting an animal into your home is a huge responsibility and should be treated as such. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, to sign up to foster, or to adopt click here and give their website a look.