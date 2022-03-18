Today’s Furry Friday features Doobie and Blondie the Puppies. They are lovable little dogs looking for their forever homes right now. They also have a sister named ZZ, so hopefully you see a convention in their names.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has a couple of events coming up soon. The first being a meet and greet event with the adoptable animals. This will be held at the Gateway Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, March 19th, in the Galleria Space. You can actually meet all three of the puppy siblings yourselves.

Second up, at Station West Bar and Grill you can support Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue by getting something to eat! On March 29th between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., 20% of the revenue will go towards the nonprofit.

Lastly, there will be a low cost spay and neuter clinic on Friday April 1st and Saturday April 2nd. Pre-Registration is required for the event.

For more information on these events, you can find more information here.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.