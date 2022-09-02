Today’s Furry Friday features Dylan the Dog. This incredibly calm canine’s name was inspired by the famous singer, Bob Dylan. He was found recently with several injuries, but thanks to the efforts of Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, he’s feeling better.

Furry Friends is always looking for more foster homes, now. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.