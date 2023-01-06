Today’s Furry Friday features Eddie the Dog. He’s assumed to be about 9 months old and has a very sweet personality. If you are wondering why he was so well-behaved and still on camera, it’s because his toy was off camera and he really wanted to play with it.

If you are looking to take on the responsibility of accepting a new Furry Friend into your life, you can attend an upcoming adoption event. Here are the details so you can mark your calendars:

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will also be in attendance at the Women’s Personal Protection and Empowerment event on January 21.

Furry Friends is always looking for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.