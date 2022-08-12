Today’s Furry Friday features Freckles the Dog!

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has several events coming up this month. Join Furry Friends for some brats and to meet their various animals on August 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cash Wise in Bismarck.

The second big event they have coming up is none other than Woofstock 2022! Join Furry Friends at the Buckstop Junction in Bismarck on August 27th from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be lots of activities to enjoy from live music to auctions. Mark your calendars for the event and have fun!

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes, especially right now. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.