Today’s Furry Friday features Gemma the Dog. She’s about two years old and came in to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue with pups. She’s very good with people and received plenty of pets and affection while joining us in studio.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be at Ale Works in Bismarck on Saturday April 30th with some adoptable animals from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. Drop down that day for food drinks and fun!

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.