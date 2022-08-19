Today’s Furry Friday features two kittens named Huckleberry and Bailey. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is experiencing an influx of cats and kittens right now and needs foster homes for them.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue invites the entire community to come to celebrate Woofstock 2022! Join Furry Friends at the Buckstop Junction in Bismarck on August 27th from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be lots of activities to enjoy from live music to auctions. Mark your calendars for the event and have fun!

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes, especially right now. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.