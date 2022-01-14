FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Inky the Cat

This week’s Furry Friday features Inky the Cat. This black cat is very well behaved and very soft. He gets along very well with other cats but is a little shy around too many dogs. He was very excited to be in the studio. Inky is also, up for adoption for any prospective homes out there.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has a an event coming up, tomorrow! You can visit them at the Gateway Mall on January 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the “Galleria Space” for the “Find a Friend” event! Foster parents will be in attendance with their animals for a meet and greet that you won’t want to miss! Go ahead and meet all of these energetic friends while you have a chance.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have a number of animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. And remember, accepting an animal into your home is a huge responsibility and should be treated as such. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, to sign up to foster, or to adopt click here and give their website a look.