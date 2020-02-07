Furry Friday: Meet Itty Bitty The Pitbull

Video
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Itty Bitty, a pit bull looking for a new home.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting a microchipping event on February 8th, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Mall.

Giving Hearts Day is happening on February 13th. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hoping to raise at least $30,000-$40,000.

With those funds, Furry Friends is planning to purchase vetting equipment to offer vetting services to the community at lower prices.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

