Furry Friday: Meet Itty Bitty The Pitbull

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Itty Bitty, a pit bull looking for a new home.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting a microchipping event on February 8th, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Mall.

Giving Hearts Day is happening on February 13th. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hoping to raise at least $30,000-$40,000.

With those funds, Furry Friends is planning to purchase vetting equipment to offer vetting services to the community at lower prices.

