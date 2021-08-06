FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Jane The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Jane the Dog. Jane is believed to be a Boxer mix and she is about two-years-old. Terri Woo with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says Jane, along with another dog, John, were spotted on a rural property South of Mandan. She says both dogs are presumed to be abandoned. Jane and John are currently on a five-day hold while the organization works with local authorities to track down the owners.

Woo says the organization is seeing an influx of abandoned and neglected animals in the area. She says this issue is putting a strain on the resources of the organization. She urges people interested in adopting a pet to keep in mind that animals are a long-term commitment. She says those who can’t care for their animals for any reason should surrender the animals instead of abandoning them.

The organization is in need of volunteers, donations, and foster homes.

