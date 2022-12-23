Today’s Furry Friday features Jax, a dog that was discovered by a trucker outside Mandan who had been hit by a vehicle before and lost a leg. He is a blonde husky with heterochromia, meaning his eyes have different colors.

Furry Friends is always looking for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look