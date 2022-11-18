Today’s Furry Friday features Lady. Lady is very subdued and currently does not have a foster family at the moment.

Currently, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue’s shop is full and can’t take any more animals. They aren’t the only ones either, so foster families and adoptions are needed now more than ever. Not only is Hairball coming to town on December 3rd, but Furry Friends will also be teaming up with Big Dog Tiki to make the world’s Largest Rum and Coke. You can find the details on their page, click here.

Furry Friends is always looking for more foster homes, now. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.