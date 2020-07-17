Furry Friday: Meet Lazslo and Nadja The Puppies

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Lazslo and Nadja the puppies. It’s unknown exactly how old they are or what breed they are. Nadja is playful while Lazslo is a cuddle bug. They will be ready for adoption sometime next week.

Terri Woo with the Furry Friends organization brought up the topic of Trap-Neuter-Return, or TNR, which is a partnership the organization setup with community members and business and property owners to trap feral or semi-feral cats and kittens to reduce the population and risk of sick and injured cats overall. The organization then neuters or fixes the cats and return them to their original locations.

Community members can support theses efforst by paterning to help monitor colonies or areas of concer. Woo says over time, it’s a proven method to help reduce the large numbers that are at risk and roaming.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue took in several very sick and severley injured cats, and they believe the TNR can help eliminate or control the problem.

The organization also announced the cancellation of their annual Woofstock event usually held at the Buckstop Junction. They hope to host smaller events in the future to help offset the loss from their largest fundraiser of the year.

The organization is hosting a Summer Adoption Sale on all cats and kittens. Through the month of July, adoption fee for cats is $30, while Kittens will be $40.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

