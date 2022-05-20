Today’s Furry Friday features Lila and Jarvis! You can tell who is who based on their hairdo and the color of their collars. They’re already house trained and they get along well with dogs and families. They don’t have to go together either despite being siblings.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be having an event called “Art Fur the Heart” at the Mandan Eagles in Mandan on May 21st. The event will begin at noon and end at 6 in the evening, so there’s plenty of time to have fun. There will be a bake sale, a meet and greet with the adoptable animals, and art will be auctioned off, all done by local artists!

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.