Today’s Furry Friday features Lilly the Dog. Lilly was excited to be on the show, to say the least. Even walking through the door, she charged into the station ready to be on camera. If you are looking for a dog that will enjoy long walks, this is the dog for you.

Furry friends Rockin’ Rescue will be getting busier over the next few weeks as rescue efforts are increased across the state and it gets colder outside. If you can foster an animal or want to welcome one into your home permanently, don’t be afraid to reach out to them.

Furry Friends is always looking for more foster homes, now. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.