Today’s Furry Friday features a dog named Link, who needs a new home.

Not only can you see Hairball on December 3rd, but Furry Friends will also be teaming up with Big Dog Tiki to make the world’s Largest Rum and Coke.

Furry Friends is always looking for more foster homes, now. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.