Furry Friday: Meet Loki the Cat

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Loki the cat. Loki is about two years old. He is a sweet, energetic, and curious cat, and Loki is ready to be adopted!

Furry Friends is offering a sale on their cats. Cat adoption fees are half off during the month of May. The organization is also hosting Race for Rescue virtual 5k. They partnered with the Central Dakota Humane Society and Kitty City to benefit all three local organizations.

If you are interested in getting involved with the virtual race, register by clicking here now through June 9th.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

