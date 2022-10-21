Today’s Furry Friday features a puppy by the name of Mason. Mason could use a loving forever home like many animals currently in the care of Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

You can also support Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue by attending their upcoming pet meet and greet. Meet Mason for yourself and many other adoptable pets and even enter yourself for a chance to win prizes with donations. See the details below.

Furry Friends is always looking for more foster homes, now. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.