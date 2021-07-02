FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Meara The Kitten

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Meara The Kitten. Meara is about two and a half months old. She was part of the Trap-Neuter-Return program at Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue. Meara was born with three other kittens and she is the last one left looking for a home.

Tania Hellman with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says the organization has over 100 cats. She says many of them are young and they are not yet ready for adoption.

Hellman wants to remind people that many animals are scared of the firework and it is important to keep them in a safe and quiet environment to reduce their anxiety.

The organization is in need of volunteers, donations, and foster homes.

To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.