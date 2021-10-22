FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Naxos and Paros the Kittens

This week’s Furry Friday features Naxos and Paros the Kittens. The pair were born to a feral mom that was rescued recently by Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue. Their namesake comes from two Greek islands.

They won’t be the only cats and kittens to come under Furry Friends’ care starting tomorrow. A team will be teaming up with North Dakota Game and Fish to rescue as many more dogs and cats as possible before the winter’s chill fully takes hold. This will be part of a large scale rescue effort by them and many others that will last all day.

Remember that Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have a number of animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, to sign up to foster, or to adopt click here and give their website a look.