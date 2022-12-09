Today’s Furry Friday features Olivia, a dog that was recently rescued in poor health, having been abandoned recently. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has been trying to rescue as many abandoned animals as possible, but they need foster homes to help. If you have any interest in becoming a foster you can find more information and sign up here.

To help raise money, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is selling raffle tickets now with some amzing prizes on the line. Take a look:

Furry Friends is always looking for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.