FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Oreo the Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Oreo the Dog.

Oreo the Dog is a sweet dog from Texas that really enjoyed exploring our studio this morning. Oreo is eight-years-old, but a very young eight. He still enjoys all of the joys of fetching, going for walks and playing with toys.

When he first came into Tracy Kershaw’s home he was very timid. But, with time and care, he came out of his shell and interacts great with the other dogs. Initially he was a bit shy around men, but showed that he will cling to the people who show him the most love and affection!

Furry Friends would like to remind you to keep animals up to date on vaccinations, something they do clinics for, but also to make sure your animals are spayed and neutered. Even with recent efforts such as “Trap, Neuter and Release” for feral cats, the cat population still grows.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is always looking for loving homes for the animals in their care. If you are looking to adopt or foster, be sure to give Furry Friends a visit as the extra hands are greatly appreciated!

To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.