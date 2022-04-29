Today’s Furry Friday features Paisley the Dog. She was abused for the first couple years of her life, and is very wary around people as a result. With a lot of training though, Paisley is doing much better. Now she is looking for a forever home. She’s good around adults, particularly women, and other dogs, but probably won’t do well in a household with children.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be at Shelter Belt on Monday May 2nd, with a number of the adoptable animals for a meet-and-greet event. Come out and meet them from 5 to 8 p.m.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.