Today’s Furry Friday features Paisley the Dog. Paisley was very well behaved on our show thanks to a lot of care and attention put into training her for some time. Paisley was abused for much of her life, so one of her first responses initially would be to bite at people. She was surrendered and has gone through that extensive training under the care of Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

She is graduating today from training and is in need of a foster family to care for her. The end goal is to help her find a forever home.

Today, Furry Friends Rockin’ rescue is having their “Spay”Ghetti and No Balls Supper today. On March 4th from 4 to 8 p.m. you can enjoy spaghetti, a bake sale, and a silent auction. Not only that, but some of the adoptable furry friends will be in attendance so you can meet them. They might even find their forever home with you.

And for a formal meet and greet with more adoptable furry friends, you can go to PetSmart on Saturday and Sunday, March 5th and 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on both events, you can find more information here.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.