FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Piper The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Piper The Dog.

Piper the Dog and Zander, who’s family has been fostering Piper, came in bright and early. According to Julie Schirado of Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue and Zander: Piper is a high energy and very affectionate dog. She’s great with other dogs and kids and enjoys walks!

One great way to see Piper is by attending WoofStock! There will be plenty of dogs and cats in attendance according to Julie.

Furry Friends is hosting WoofStock on Saturday, August 21, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Buckstop Junction. There will be a number of fun games, face painting, tie-dye, and food, so bring the kids. There will be live music by Brianna Helbling and The Outsiders. A number of great items will be auctioned off as well in both the live and silent auctions.

To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.