Today’s Furry Friday features Pooky the Dog!

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will once again be at Ale Works and Bismarck Brewing for a patio party in July. On July 9 you can visit with them and their many adoptable animals. Maybe at the event, you can meet Pooky for yourself and make a connection.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.