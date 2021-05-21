FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Porter The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Porter the dog. Porter is Dachshund Terrier Mix. Julie Schriado with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says Porter has few wound on his back after being attacked by another dog. Schirado says Porter is not on the adoption list yet as he is currently recovering.

Schirado says Porter loves people, gets along with other dogs, and loves going on walks.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting a microchip clinic on Saturday, may 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gateway Mall. The cost of the microchip is $35 per pet with all the proceeds going to the organization’s Trap-Neuter-Return program.

On May 23rd, Furry Friends will be at the Vows & Veils Bridal Extravaganza event in Lincoln. There will be adoptable animals there. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Furry Friends.

For more information about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.