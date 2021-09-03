FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Prairie the Dog

This week’s Furry Friday features Prairie the Dog.

Prairie the Dog is a very sweet 2 year-old with an unfortunate story. Prairie’s previous owner was going to put her down after claiming she had gone after some cats. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue was contacted and she was removed from the home. Terri Woo with Furry Friends says that this behavior was something that could have been worked with.

In the time Terri has spent with Prairie, she has been nothing but sweet. Prairie has been incredibly receptive to other people and has been great with the other dogs being fostered in the same home. Prairie has a beautiful coat and is up to date on her shots. Once she’s spayed she will be ready to go to a loving, forever home.

Owning and fostering a pet is a huge responsibility that should not be taken lightly. With the season and schedules now changing around due to a return to work or school, some people are realizing they are not up to that commitment anymore. Before you adopt, please make sure that you are ready to accept a furry friend into your life and can give them all the love and attention they deserve.

Furry Friends will be in attendance at Teddy Roosevelt Family Day at McDowell Dam on Sunday, September 12th! The event will be from 1 to 4 pm with plenty of family fun and activities. A number of Furry Friends rescue animals will of course be in attendance as well! For more information on the event, you can go here.

To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.