FURRY FRIDAY: Meet RC and Cola the Puppies

This week’s Furry Friday features RC and Cola the Puppies. They are both owner surrenders and were taken in by Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue. Some may recognize their collective namesake after a soft drink. To add to that, the pups mother is named Pepsi.
Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is on the lookout for foster families right now. For the very first time since the organization’s inception, they are in need of cat foster families especially. Something else people at home can do is to check in if their own missing animal has been picked up and is at the pound.
Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be raising funds with Bingo at Blackstone Tavern tonight. That will be held at Blackstone Tavern in Mandan at 9 p.m. Friday November 19th. If you’re looking to help the cause and are a fan of the game, then that’s something to do.
Remember that Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have a number of animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. And remember, accepting an animal into your home is a huge responsibility and should be treated as such. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, to sign up to foster, or to adopt click here and give their website a look.