FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Red, Green and Blue the Dogs

This week’s Furry Friday features Red, Green, and Blue the Dogs. These three sibling puppies all have very different personalities. Red is quiet, Green is Busy and Blue is more domineering. Because they are hunting hound puppies, they should be kept busy by their foster families or forever homes.

You can spot them and a number of other dogs and cats ready to find loving families tomorrow at Kramer Subaru in Mandan. The event known as “Howl-O-Ween” will be from 11 am to 2 pm October 30th. Not only can you adopt a Furry Friend but you can also get them microchipped for $20 a pet. And of course it wouldn’t be a “Howl-O-Ween” without candy for the kids looking to do some trunk or treating.

Remember that Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have a number of animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, to sign up to foster, or to adopt click here and give their website a look. And don’t forget to drop by for the “Howl-O-Ween” event at Kramer Subaru in Mandan.