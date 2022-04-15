Today’s Furry Friday features Reggie the Dog. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue braved the elements to bring this adorable pup into our studio and tell us about an upcoming event.

For more information on upcoming Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue events, click here.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.