Today’s Furry Friday features a puppy by the name of Roosevelt. He’s recovering right now from an illness but he was very hyper on camera.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be at Kramer Subaru on October 29 for a pet microchipping event. Further in the future, you can find them at Borrowed Buck’s Roadhouse for the In Good Spirits event on November 9.

Furry Friends is always looking for more foster homes, now. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.